All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3003 Burning Oak Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3003 Burning Oak Dr.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

3003 Burning Oak Dr.

3003 Burning Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3003 Burning Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3003 Burning Oak Dr. Available 06/18/19 Remodeled mid-century modern home with contemporary interior located in 78704! - Remodeled mid-century modern single family home with contemporary interior in 78704! Open, floor plan w/ beautiful lighting, gleaming floors & soothing palette. Amazing natural light throughout! Stunning kitchen w/stainless appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. Huge master retreat w/ large picture windows, window seat, patio access, spa-like bath & walk-in closet w/ dressing area. Lots of storage. Shaded private yard w/ covered patio. Easy access to Austin hotspots! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2662161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have any available units?
3003 Burning Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have?
Some of 3003 Burning Oak Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Burning Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Burning Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Burning Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. offer parking?
No, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Burning Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Burning Oak Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin