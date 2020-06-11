Amenities

3003 Burning Oak Dr. Available 06/18/19 Remodeled mid-century modern home with contemporary interior located in 78704! - Remodeled mid-century modern single family home with contemporary interior in 78704! Open, floor plan w/ beautiful lighting, gleaming floors & soothing palette. Amazing natural light throughout! Stunning kitchen w/stainless appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. Huge master retreat w/ large picture windows, window seat, patio access, spa-like bath & walk-in closet w/ dressing area. Lots of storage. Shaded private yard w/ covered patio. Easy access to Austin hotspots! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



