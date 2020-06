Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2912 Dillon Hill Dr. is in a great, safe and friendly neighborhood while being very near downtown Austin!! Very near St. Edward's University, UT Austin and Concordia University! Clean and updated throughout with more updates COMING SOON!!! Lots of parking space, big backyard, ONSITE LAUNDRY, awesome college student tenants! The property is a 4 bedroom 3 bath shared house. 3 ROOMS AVAILABLE!!! (this listing is for 1 room and PRIVATE BATHROOM)