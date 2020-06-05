2801 French Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction pet friendly

Must See House with Detached Guest House on French Place! - Beautiful, one of a kind property with detached, gorgeous guest house or office! Amazing location on French Place, right off Manor Road and within walking distance of UT! Front house has wood flooring and stylish tile throughout. Kitchen is remodeled with soft close white cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops! Great floor plan with 3 beds/2 baths. Front house is currently getting fresh paint throughout, interior photos coming soon! The detached house is new construction and has 1 bed/1 bath, with upgraded open-concept kitchen. So many possibilities with how to live in this space! Must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4705908)