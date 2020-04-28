All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2602 E 6th ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

2602 E 6th ST

2602 East 6th Street · (512) 992-3409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rhapsody on E 6th! Exclusive and incredibly private, this free flowing new home embodies distinct designs with spectacular synchronization of integrated indoor and outdoor living. Serves the urban executives who resonate with the soul of a downtown location and have a design pallet for luxury comfort; open living, volume, light, double suites, multi level decks, hardwoods, stone, stainless, tech appliances, garage, gated...Featuring an episodic 1000 sf +- of open air living under historical pecan trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 E 6th ST have any available units?
2602 E 6th ST has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2602 E 6th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2602 E 6th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 E 6th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2602 E 6th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2602 E 6th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2602 E 6th ST does offer parking.
Does 2602 E 6th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 E 6th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 E 6th ST have a pool?
No, 2602 E 6th ST does not have a pool.
Does 2602 E 6th ST have accessible units?
No, 2602 E 6th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 E 6th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 E 6th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 E 6th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 E 6th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
