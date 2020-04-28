2602 E 6th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rhapsody on E 6th! Exclusive and incredibly private, this free flowing new home embodies distinct designs with spectacular synchronization of integrated indoor and outdoor living. Serves the urban executives who resonate with the soul of a downtown location and have a design pallet for luxury comfort; open living, volume, light, double suites, multi level decks, hardwoods, stone, stainless, tech appliances, garage, gated...Featuring an episodic 1000 sf +- of open air living under historical pecan trees.