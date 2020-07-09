Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

2510 Thornton Rd Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE JULY: Recently updated 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in 78704 - Recently updated 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in 78704! The main level has a large, open floor plan. Updated kitchen looks out onto the dining area and spacious living area with fireplace. Master bedroom is on the main level and features an en suite bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary beds / baths, balcony are located on the upper level. Washer/Dryer included. Great backyard! No pets allowed. Resident reimburses Landlord for cost of monthly lawn care.



Contact Brian Copland for a tour



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4488192)