Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2510 Thornton Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2510 Thornton Rd

2510 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
2510 Thornton Rd Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE JULY: Recently updated 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in 78704 - Recently updated 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in 78704! The main level has a large, open floor plan. Updated kitchen looks out onto the dining area and spacious living area with fireplace. Master bedroom is on the main level and features an en suite bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary beds / baths, balcony are located on the upper level. Washer/Dryer included. Great backyard! No pets allowed. Resident reimburses Landlord for cost of monthly lawn care.

Contact Brian Copland for a tour

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Thornton Rd have any available units?
2510 Thornton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Thornton Rd have?
Some of 2510 Thornton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Thornton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Thornton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Thornton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Thornton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2510 Thornton Rd offer parking?
No, 2510 Thornton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Thornton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Thornton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Thornton Rd have a pool?
No, 2510 Thornton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Thornton Rd have accessible units?
No, 2510 Thornton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Thornton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Thornton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

