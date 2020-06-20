Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2505 Weber Ave. Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in Desired East Austin - Available August - STUNNING REMODEL!! All new kitchen & Baths with high end finish outs! Recessed lighting, tons natural light from all new windows. You will love this house! Kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer, carpet in two bedrooms, fenced in yard! Pets okay! Fantastic East side location! Double vanities and walk in showers in both bathrooms! Large master with walk in closet! Owner maintains yard!



