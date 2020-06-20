All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2505 Weber Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2505 Weber Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2505 Weber Ave.

2505 Weber Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Upper Boggy Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2505 Weber Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2505 Weber Ave. Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in Desired East Austin - Available August - STUNNING REMODEL!! All new kitchen & Baths with high end finish outs! Recessed lighting, tons natural light from all new windows. You will love this house! Kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer, carpet in two bedrooms, fenced in yard! Pets okay! Fantastic East side location! Double vanities and walk in showers in both bathrooms! Large master with walk in closet! Owner maintains yard!

(RLNE5835515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Weber Ave. have any available units?
2505 Weber Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Weber Ave. have?
Some of 2505 Weber Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Weber Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Weber Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Weber Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Weber Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Weber Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Weber Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2505 Weber Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Weber Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Weber Ave. have a pool?
No, 2505 Weber Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Weber Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2505 Weber Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Weber Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Weber Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin