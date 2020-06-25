2413 E 9th ST

Amenities

Bring an offer on this well-priced home. Great floor plan with 2+ parking. Very walkable location, close to all the action & yet still tucked away for a peaceful retreat. featuring concrete flooring on the first floor & timber flooring throughout the rest of the home with designer tiles in bathrooms. Each bedroom features an ensuite, great for guest or roommate. Entertaining floor plan transitions out to the big yard for your fur babies. Spray foam insulation, natural gas systems, & high-efficiency AC.