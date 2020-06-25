All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2413 E 9th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2413 E 9th ST
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 PM

2413 E 9th ST

2413 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2413 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bring an offer on this well-priced home. Great floor plan with 2+ parking. Very walkable location, close to all the action & yet still tucked away for a peaceful retreat. featuring concrete flooring on the first floor & timber flooring throughout the rest of the home with designer tiles in bathrooms. Each bedroom features an ensuite, great for guest or roommate. Entertaining floor plan transitions out to the big yard for your fur babies. Spray foam insulation, natural gas systems, & high-efficiency AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 E 9th ST have any available units?
2413 E 9th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2413 E 9th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2413 E 9th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 E 9th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2413 E 9th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2413 E 9th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2413 E 9th ST offers parking.
Does 2413 E 9th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 E 9th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 E 9th ST have a pool?
No, 2413 E 9th ST does not have a pool.
Does 2413 E 9th ST have accessible units?
No, 2413 E 9th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 E 9th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 E 9th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 E 9th ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2413 E 9th ST has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin