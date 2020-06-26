All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2400 S 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2400 S 5th St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:13 AM

2400 S 5th St

2400 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2400 South 5th Street, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible 3 bed 1 bath duplex freshly remodeled is move in ready! Rent is $2,500 and deposit is $1,000.00. The house comes with stove, oven, and refrigerator. It does not come with washer and dryer but the house has connections.The house has a fenced backyard with lots of shade perfect for someone who has pets. Utilities are to be paid through the city of Austin and are not included in the rental payment.

This house is only 8 minutes from downtown Austin! 7 minutes from Zilker Park. 10 minutes from Barton Creek Mall, and 14 minutes from the University of Texas. You can pretty much find anything within minutes, Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Hospitals, Bars, Restaurants, Gyms.

Please let me know if you will like to come view the house. I am available to meet pretty much any time just text me to set up an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 S 5th St have any available units?
2400 S 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 S 5th St have?
Some of 2400 S 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 S 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 S 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 S 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 S 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 2400 S 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 2400 S 5th St offers parking.
Does 2400 S 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 S 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 S 5th St have a pool?
No, 2400 S 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 2400 S 5th St have accessible units?
No, 2400 S 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 S 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 S 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin