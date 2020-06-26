2400 S 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible 3 bed 1 bath duplex freshly remodeled is move in ready! Rent is $2,500 and deposit is $1,000.00. The house comes with stove, oven, and refrigerator. It does not come with washer and dryer but the house has connections.The house has a fenced backyard with lots of shade perfect for someone who has pets. Utilities are to be paid through the city of Austin and are not included in the rental payment.



This house is only 8 minutes from downtown Austin! 7 minutes from Zilker Park. 10 minutes from Barton Creek Mall, and 14 minutes from the University of Texas. You can pretty much find anything within minutes, Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Hospitals, Bars, Restaurants, Gyms.



Please let me know if you will like to come view the house. I am available to meet pretty much any time just text me to set up an appointment.