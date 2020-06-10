All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

2305 Lancaster Drive

2305 Lancaster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Lancaster Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location in South Austin! This home is located in the very desirable neighborhood Castlewood Forest. This one story home boasts 3 bedrooms/2 baths on a beautiful over sized lot with large mature trees throughout the area. This will be move in ready the first week of July. Pet friendly/ breed restrictions apply.
Pet deposits are $500 per pet. Breed restrictions apply. No aggressive breeds allowed. For more details please call 972-965-1006

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Lancaster Drive have any available units?
2305 Lancaster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Lancaster Drive have?
Some of 2305 Lancaster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Lancaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Lancaster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Lancaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Lancaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Lancaster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Lancaster Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Lancaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Lancaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Lancaster Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Lancaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Lancaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Lancaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Lancaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Lancaster Drive has units with dishwashers.
