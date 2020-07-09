All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 222 West Ave Unit 1907.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
222 West Ave Unit 1907
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

222 West Ave Unit 1907

222 West Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous condo features floor to ceiling windows overlooking sweeping Downtown & Lady Bird Lake views. Finishes include KitchenAid SS appliances, quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry, & hardwood flooring. 10th floor amenities include a heated pool, fitness center, dog park and wash, a 24 hour concierge, and much more! Prime location adjacent to Trader Joe's, True Foods, and a short trip away from Whole Foods w/ easy access to Hike and Bike trail & all that downtown has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have any available units?
222 West Ave Unit 1907 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have?
Some of 222 West Ave Unit 1907's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West Ave Unit 1907 currently offering any rent specials?
222 West Ave Unit 1907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West Ave Unit 1907 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 is pet friendly.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 offer parking?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 offers parking.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have a pool?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 has a pool.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have accessible units?
No, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1907 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1907 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin