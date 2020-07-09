222 West Ave Unit 1907

Amenities
This gorgeous condo features floor to ceiling windows overlooking sweeping Downtown & Lady Bird Lake views. Finishes include KitchenAid SS appliances, quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry, & hardwood flooring. 10th floor amenities include a heated pool, fitness center, dog park and wash, a 24 hour concierge, and much more! Prime location adjacent to Trader Joe's, True Foods, and a short trip away from Whole Foods w/ easy access to Hike and Bike trail & all that downtown has to offer.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5425219)