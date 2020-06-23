2215 Town Lake Circle

Amenities

Hi there! We just moved, a bit earlier than planned, and need someone to finish out our lease. You wont find a better price or a better location than this. Please contact me to come check out the space. This one will go fast, so its first come, first served!



Rental Agreement:

Monthly Rent:

- Due 1st of every month

- Rest of December and January due upon move-in

- Online or in-person payment

- Option to extend lease after 2.5 month term

- Available immediately

Average cost of all utilities:

Google Fiber & TimeWarner/Spectrum available



The Space:

2 Bedrooms

- 2 Walk in Closets

- 2 Ceiling Fans

- 1 with faux wood accent wall

- 1 with reading/study nook

1 Bathroom

- Walk-in shower

- Upgraded showerhead

1 Private Porch

Faux Wood Floors

2 Storage Closets

Constructed in 1974, remodeled since

Stainless Steel Appliances

- Range with 4 burners

- Microwave oven

- Refrigerator

- Dish-washer

- Pull-down Faucet



The Environment:

Private parking-lot

Street parking for guests

Community Pool

Sunbathing Area

Dog Park

Dog Baggy Caddies & Waste Bins

Multiple BBQ Areas with Grills

Picnic Areas

Open Courtyards

Open Field Across the Street

Free Bike Rental from Office

Mature Trees

Native Plants



The Apartments:

Fantastic (new-ish) management, very easy to work with

Office will hold packages for safe-keeping

Maintenance will fix anything, no questions asked

Pets allowed, no breed restrictions



The Location:

2 miles from Downtown Austin & Rainey Street

Less than 1/2 mile from HEB (grocery), Buzzmill & Jackalope (bars), an ER, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Self Storage

Over 50 restaurants in walking distance (1.5 miles)

3 Blocks from people Bird Lake (Canoe, Swim, Fish, Paddle Board, Kayak)

Dog parks, sports fields, biking trails, nature trails, disk golf all within 1.5 miles

3 miles or less from UT, ACC, St Edwards, Austin Library (Ruiz)

1/2 mile from Emos and Come and Take It Live concert venues

In the last year I have biked, walked, scootered, bussed, driven, Ubered, and carpooled to work downtown