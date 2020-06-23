All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 Town Lake Circle

2215 Town Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Town Lake Circle, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Hi there! We just moved, a bit earlier than planned, and need someone to finish out our lease. You wont find a better price or a better location than this. Please contact me to come check out the space. This one will go fast, so its first come, first served!

Rental Agreement:
Monthly Rent:
- Due 1st of every month
- Rest of December and January due upon move-in
- Online or in-person payment
- Option to extend lease after 2.5 month term
- Available immediately
Average cost of all utilities:
Google Fiber & TimeWarner/Spectrum available

The Space:
2 Bedrooms
- 2 Walk in Closets
- 2 Ceiling Fans
- 1 with faux wood accent wall
- 1 with reading/study nook
1 Bathroom
- Walk-in shower
- Upgraded showerhead
1 Private Porch
Faux Wood Floors
2 Storage Closets
Constructed in 1974, remodeled since
Stainless Steel Appliances
- Range with 4 burners
- Microwave oven
- Refrigerator
- Dish-washer
- Pull-down Faucet

The Environment:
Private parking-lot
Street parking for guests
Community Pool
Sunbathing Area
Dog Park
Dog Baggy Caddies & Waste Bins
Multiple BBQ Areas with Grills
Picnic Areas
Open Courtyards
Open Field Across the Street
Free Bike Rental from Office
Mature Trees
Native Plants

The Apartments:
Fantastic (new-ish) management, very easy to work with
Office will hold packages for safe-keeping
Maintenance will fix anything, no questions asked
Pets allowed, no breed restrictions

The Location:
2 miles from Downtown Austin & Rainey Street
Less than 1/2 mile from HEB (grocery), Buzzmill & Jackalope (bars), an ER, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Self Storage
Over 50 restaurants in walking distance (1.5 miles)
3 Blocks from people Bird Lake (Canoe, Swim, Fish, Paddle Board, Kayak)
Dog parks, sports fields, biking trails, nature trails, disk golf all within 1.5 miles
3 miles or less from UT, ACC, St Edwards, Austin Library (Ruiz)
1/2 mile from Emos and Come and Take It Live concert venues
In the last year I have biked, walked, scootered, bussed, driven, Ubered, and carpooled to work downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Town Lake Circle have any available units?
2215 Town Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Town Lake Circle have?
Some of 2215 Town Lake Circle's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Town Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Town Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Town Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Town Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Town Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Town Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 2215 Town Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Town Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Town Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Town Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 2215 Town Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 2215 Town Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Town Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Town Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
