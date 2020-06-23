2215 Town Lake Circle

Amenities
Hi there! We just moved, a bit earlier than planned, and need someone to finish out our lease. You wont find a better price or a better location than this. Please contact me to come check out the space. This one will go fast, so its first come, first served!
Rental Agreement:
Monthly Rent:
- Due 1st of every month
- Rest of December and January due upon move-in
- Online or in-person payment
- Option to extend lease after 2.5 month term
- Available immediately
Average cost of all utilities:
Google Fiber & TimeWarner/Spectrum available
The Space:
2 Bedrooms
- 2 Walk in Closets
- 2 Ceiling Fans
- 1 with faux wood accent wall
- 1 with reading/study nook
1 Bathroom
- Walk-in shower
- Upgraded showerhead
1 Private Porch
Faux Wood Floors
2 Storage Closets
Constructed in 1974, remodeled since
Stainless Steel Appliances
- Range with 4 burners
- Microwave oven
- Refrigerator
- Dish-washer
- Pull-down Faucet
The Environment:
Private parking-lot
Street parking for guests
Community Pool
Sunbathing Area
Dog Park
Dog Baggy Caddies & Waste Bins
Multiple BBQ Areas with Grills
Picnic Areas
Open Courtyards
Open Field Across the Street
Free Bike Rental from Office
Mature Trees
Native Plants
The Apartments:
Fantastic (new-ish) management, very easy to work with
Office will hold packages for safe-keeping
Maintenance will fix anything, no questions asked
Pets allowed, no breed restrictions
The Location:
2 miles from Downtown Austin & Rainey Street
Less than 1/2 mile from HEB (grocery), Buzzmill & Jackalope (bars), an ER, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Self Storage
Over 50 restaurants in walking distance (1.5 miles)
3 Blocks from people Bird Lake (Canoe, Swim, Fish, Paddle Board, Kayak)
Dog parks, sports fields, biking trails, nature trails, disk golf all within 1.5 miles
3 miles or less from UT, ACC, St Edwards, Austin Library (Ruiz)
1/2 mile from Emos and Come and Take It Live concert venues
In the last year I have biked, walked, scootered, bussed, driven, Ubered, and carpooled to work downtown