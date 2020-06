Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Nice 3/2.5/2 with a great open floor plan and bonus room. Inviting covered front porch, Fenced yard with trees, Community pool, clubhouse, jogging/biking trail. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.