2106 Wooten Drive

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Wooten. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, garage parking, and fully furnished! 2 Queen Beds and 1 California King Bed. Last bedroom is empty.



Utilities included: cable and internet for a short term lease only. Dogs may be considered, but must have proven track record, mature, and house trained. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent for 1 year lease. 1 Month Security Deposit Required. Rental term is flexible. I am willing to negotiate anything from a 3 month to 1 year lease; pricing subject to change. Background Check and Proof of Income Required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



