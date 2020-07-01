All apartments in Austin
2106 Wooten Drive

Location

2106 Wooten Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Wooten. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, garage parking, and fully furnished! 2 Queen Beds and 1 California King Bed. Last bedroom is empty.

Utilities included: cable and internet for a short term lease only. Dogs may be considered, but must have proven track record, mature, and house trained. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent for 1 year lease. 1 Month Security Deposit Required. Rental term is flexible. I am willing to negotiate anything from a 3 month to 1 year lease; pricing subject to change. Background Check and Proof of Income Required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Wooten Drive have any available units?
2106 Wooten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Wooten Drive have?
Some of 2106 Wooten Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Wooten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Wooten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Wooten Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Wooten Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Wooten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Wooten Drive offers parking.
Does 2106 Wooten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Wooten Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Wooten Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Wooten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Wooten Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Wooten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Wooten Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Wooten Drive has units with dishwashers.

