Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

2106 Allwood DR

2106 Allwood Drive · (512) 437-1059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2106 Allwood Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit c · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2853 sqft

Amenities

Live in the heart of Zilker! Step into your breathtaking entryway and gorgeous open-concept floor plan that is both functional and ideal for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen features marble countertops with a waterfall island, gas range and Viking SS appliances, and expansive pantry. Remarkable master suite with a private balcony, fireplace, and oversized walk-in closet. Master bath includes garden tub, walk-in shower, and his-and-her vanity. Spacious secondary bedrooms, each with an attached full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Allwood DR have any available units?
2106 Allwood DR has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Allwood DR have?
Some of 2106 Allwood DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Allwood DR currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Allwood DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Allwood DR pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Allwood DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2106 Allwood DR offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Allwood DR does offer parking.
Does 2106 Allwood DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Allwood DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Allwood DR have a pool?
No, 2106 Allwood DR does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Allwood DR have accessible units?
No, 2106 Allwood DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Allwood DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Allwood DR does not have units with dishwashers.
