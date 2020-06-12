2022 E. 2nd St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Luxurious finishes and high-end appointments throughout. Open plan with soaring ceilings and gleaming bamboo floors. Stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Spacious loft area with huge picture windows offering fresh light. Wall of built-ins. Huge master! Multiple outdoor living spaces, xeriscaped yard and enclosed hot tub room. Pet friendly.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security deposit $3450. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Contact us to schedule a showing.