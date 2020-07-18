2021 Verbena DR

Amenities

This two-bedroom condo is located in the Villas of Anderson Mill. This home features two bedrooms, additional room can be used as a home office, 2 full baths, a two-car garage. Plus, a private patio off the Master Bedroom. The kitchen features a gas stove, storage, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, this condo backs up to a grassy area with beautiful trees. Community pool. Community Visitor Parking. The neighborhood parks & greenbelts (El Salido, Pecan Creek, and Harper) are nearby. Close to shopping.