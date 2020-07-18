All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2021 Verbena DR

2021 Verbena Drive · (512) 888-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2021 Verbena Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This two-bedroom condo is located in the Villas of Anderson Mill. This home features two bedrooms, additional room can be used as a home office, 2 full baths, a two-car garage. Plus, a private patio off the Master Bedroom. The kitchen features a gas stove, storage, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, this condo backs up to a grassy area with beautiful trees. Community pool. Community Visitor Parking. The neighborhood parks & greenbelts (El Salido, Pecan Creek, and Harper) are nearby. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Verbena DR have any available units?
2021 Verbena DR has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Verbena DR have?
Some of 2021 Verbena DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Verbena DR currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Verbena DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Verbena DR pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Verbena DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2021 Verbena DR offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Verbena DR offers parking.
Does 2021 Verbena DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Verbena DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Verbena DR have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Verbena DR has a pool.
Does 2021 Verbena DR have accessible units?
No, 2021 Verbena DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Verbena DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Verbena DR has units with dishwashers.
