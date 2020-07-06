All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2004 krizan ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2004 krizan ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2004 krizan ave

2004 Krizan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Lamplight Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2004 Krizan Avenue, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Bright, private, safe ranch home mins from Domain - Property Id: 257016

Move-in condition with very recent upgrades throughout the home. Brick fireplace in large living/family room and spacious kitchen with breakfast/dining area. This 1-story home has 2 walk-in closets and 2nd closet in master bedroom. This is a sought-after neighborhood with great schools. Nice shady private backyard with large 16x12 covered patio for entertaining and 10x12 metal storage shed. Convenient to Mopac and I-35, The Domain and the Arboretum. Don't miss out on this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257016
Property Id 257016

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5705390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 krizan ave have any available units?
2004 krizan ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 krizan ave have?
Some of 2004 krizan ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 krizan ave currently offering any rent specials?
2004 krizan ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 krizan ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 krizan ave is pet friendly.
Does 2004 krizan ave offer parking?
No, 2004 krizan ave does not offer parking.
Does 2004 krizan ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 krizan ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 krizan ave have a pool?
No, 2004 krizan ave does not have a pool.
Does 2004 krizan ave have accessible units?
No, 2004 krizan ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 krizan ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 krizan ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St
Austin, TX 78705
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin