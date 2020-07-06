2004 krizan ave

Amenities

Bright, private, safe ranch home mins from Domain - Property Id: 257016



Move-in condition with very recent upgrades throughout the home. Brick fireplace in large living/family room and spacious kitchen with breakfast/dining area. This 1-story home has 2 walk-in closets and 2nd closet in master bedroom. This is a sought-after neighborhood with great schools. Nice shady private backyard with large 16x12 covered patio for entertaining and 10x12 metal storage shed. Convenient to Mopac and I-35, The Domain and the Arboretum. Don't miss out on this one!

No Dogs Allowed



