Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

200 East Riverside Drive

200 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys. Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big “thumbs up”. Nice choice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views Onsite Bark Park Urban-Style Saltwater Pool 24-Hour Fitness Center 6 Level Off-Street Secure Garage Parking 24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Stainless Steel Backsplash Interior Barn-Style doors 1 block from Ladybird Lake Modern concrete flooring in all units ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes 25-Yard Lap Pool Courtyard With Palm Trees Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit Splash Lounge Catering Kitchen Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin. Club-Quality Fitness Space Yoga Studio Spin Bikes Trx Suspension Training Equipment Fitness Zone With Free Classes Convenient Bike Storage Gated Pet Park Professional Business Center Downtown Skyline Views ______________________________________ Let’s Work Together? Hello new best friend, I’m Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven’t looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I’m free to work with. I’ve been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you? [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225496 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East Riverside Drive have any available units?
200 East Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East Riverside Drive have?
Some of 200 East Riverside Drive's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 East Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 East Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 East Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 East Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 200 East Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 East Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 200 East Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 East Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

