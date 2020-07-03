200 East Riverside Drive

Amenities

East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys. Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big “thumbs up”. Nice choice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views Onsite Bark Park Urban-Style Saltwater Pool 24-Hour Fitness Center 6 Level Off-Street Secure Garage Parking 24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Stainless Steel Backsplash Interior Barn-Style doors 1 block from Ladybird Lake Modern concrete flooring in all units ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes 25-Yard Lap Pool Courtyard With Palm Trees Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit Splash Lounge Catering Kitchen Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin. Club-Quality Fitness Space Yoga Studio Spin Bikes Trx Suspension Training Equipment Fitness Zone With Free Classes Convenient Bike Storage Gated Pet Park Professional Business Center Downtown Skyline Views ______________________________________ Let’s Work Together? Hello new best friend, I’m Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven’t looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I’m free to work with. I’ve been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you? [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225496 ]