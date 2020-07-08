1913 West 34th Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Charming private guest house w/ loft in historic Bryker Woods for $1425/mo ABP. Small well-designed studio floor plan has vaulted ceiling & lots of windows giving it an open airy feel. Remodeled with all new finishes, hardwood floors, frameless shower, butcher block counters, built in oven/cooktop, refrigerator, microwave + W/D in the unit. Peaceful back yard and deck. Single occupancy, NO smoking, NO pets (no exceptions). All bills paid by owner (water, electric, trash, yard, pest control, WiFi). Available March 1st. 6 or 9 mo lease preferred. Appointment only with agent 512-203-7375

Contact us to schedule a showing.