1913 West 34th Street.
1913 West 34th Street
1913 West 34th Street

1913 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 West 34th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming private guest house w/ loft in historic Bryker Woods for $1425/mo ABP. Small well-designed studio floor plan has vaulted ceiling & lots of windows giving it an open airy feel. Remodeled with all new finishes, hardwood floors, frameless shower, butcher block counters, built in oven/cooktop, refrigerator, microwave + W/D in the unit. Peaceful back yard and deck. Single occupancy, NO smoking, NO pets (no exceptions). All bills paid by owner (water, electric, trash, yard, pest control, WiFi). Available March 1st. 6 or 9 mo lease preferred. Appointment only with agent 512-203-7375
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1913 West 34th Street have any available units?
1913 West 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 West 34th Street have?
Some of 1913 West 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1913 West 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1913 West 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1913 West 34th Street offer parking?
No, 1913 West 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1913 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1913 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1913 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1913 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 West 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

