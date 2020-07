Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1902 Robbins Place Available 06/15/20 Rare Single Family Home, Close to UT Campus - Super convenient location to UT, downtown and everything Austin has to offer. Walk to Pease Park, hike and bike trail, Whole Foods etc. This three bed/two bath charming home features hardwoods in living/dining and back bedroom, stackable washer/dryer, deck, off street parking. Perfect for those that want to live close to downtown.



(RLNE5814229)