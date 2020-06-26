1901 Barton Springs Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment at the Trendy Zilker on Park Complex. Steps away from Zilker Park, Barton Springs, all the Restaurants and Bars on Barton Springs, South Lamar, Peter Pan, and many other Leisure places.



This is one of the best units in the complex. Spacious bedroom with a full bathroom. High ceilings, hardwood floor, and huge windows.



If you like having your own outdoor space, you will love the big balcony.



Eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, stove with oven.



The complex has a Pool, Fitness Centre, Party room, clubhouse, and many amenities. Being on the same floor as the fitness center, pool, and party room makes having fun or getting a good work out in quick and easy.



Small pets welcome with $300 deposit.



Contact us to set up a showing today! Available for move-in now!



(RLNE5277832)