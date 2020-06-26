All apartments in Austin
1901 Barton Springs Road

Location

1901 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment at the Trendy Zilker on Park Complex. Steps away from Zilker Park, Barton Springs, all the Restaurants and Bars on Barton Springs, South Lamar, Peter Pan, and many other Leisure places.

This is one of the best units in the complex. Spacious bedroom with a full bathroom. High ceilings, hardwood floor, and huge windows.

If you like having your own outdoor space, you will love the big balcony.

Eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, stove with oven.

The complex has a Pool, Fitness Centre, Party room, clubhouse, and many amenities. Being on the same floor as the fitness center, pool, and party room makes having fun or getting a good work out in quick and easy.

Small pets welcome with $300 deposit.

Contact us to set up a showing today! Available for move-in now!

(RLNE5277832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Barton Springs Road have any available units?
1901 Barton Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Barton Springs Road have?
Some of 1901 Barton Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Barton Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Barton Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Barton Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Barton Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Barton Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1901 Barton Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Barton Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Barton Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Barton Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Barton Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1901 Barton Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1901 Barton Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Barton Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Barton Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

