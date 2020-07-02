1900 Pennsylvania

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Renovated East Austin Home - Recently updated home with new countertops and appliances. Less than 5 minutes from Downtown, I-35, Houston Tillotson University, and Airport Blvd. It does not have a fenced-in yard but pets are welcome.



We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click Contact Us and fill out the information so we can schedule a viewing for you.



