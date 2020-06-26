Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C Available 09/01/19 Live the Condo Lifestyle in this 2/2 in Gated Edgewick Community - Live the Condo lifestyle in this 2/2 with roommate friendly layout at the desirable Edgewick Condo community minutes from SoCo and downtown with easy access to I-35. Gated community features stylish, detached condominiums so you can enjoy the privacy of your own home. Close to the hottest restaurants, the best boutique shopping, and outdoor fun at Zilker Park and Ladybird Lake. Cool pool, sun deck and barbecue area, garage parking, private parks for both pets and people!



