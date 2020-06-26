All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C

1817 Carlson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Carlson Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C Available 09/01/19 Live the Condo Lifestyle in this 2/2 in Gated Edgewick Community - Live the Condo lifestyle in this 2/2 with roommate friendly layout at the desirable Edgewick Condo community minutes from SoCo and downtown with easy access to I-35. Gated community features stylish, detached condominiums so you can enjoy the privacy of your own home. Close to the hottest restaurants, the best boutique shopping, and outdoor fun at Zilker Park and Ladybird Lake. Cool pool, sun deck and barbecue area, garage parking, private parks for both pets and people!

(RLNE3020566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have any available units?
1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have?
Some of 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C offers parking.
Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C has a pool.
Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have accessible units?
No, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Carlson Drive #37C Unit 37C does not have units with dishwashers.
