All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1809 Nickerson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1809 Nickerson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 Nickerson

1809 Nickerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1809 Nickerson Street, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This charming and beautifully renovated Travis Heights Bungalow is located only two blocks away from South Congress "SoCo", Austin's hip entertainment district. This 3BR/2BA home offers an inviting front porch, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, formal living and dining, kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, refrigerator, gas cooktop/stove, deep farm sink, water filter, shiplap, large pantry, gas tankless water heater, walk-in shower, washer/dryer, third BR can be office/bonus/family room, large bedrooms, large closets, window blinds, light & bright. Walking distance to Austin's best restaurants, bars, shopping, Big Stacy Neighborhood Pool and Little Stacy Neighborhood Park. Minutes to St. Edwards University, Downtown, Texas Capitol, University of Texas, Auditorium Shores, Town Lake and Zilker Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Nickerson have any available units?
1809 Nickerson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Nickerson have?
Some of 1809 Nickerson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Nickerson currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Nickerson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Nickerson pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Nickerson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1809 Nickerson offer parking?
No, 1809 Nickerson does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Nickerson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Nickerson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Nickerson have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Nickerson has a pool.
Does 1809 Nickerson have accessible units?
No, 1809 Nickerson does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Nickerson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Nickerson has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin