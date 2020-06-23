1809 Nickerson

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This charming and beautifully renovated Travis Heights Bungalow is located only two blocks away from South Congress "SoCo", Austin's hip entertainment district. This 3BR/2BA home offers an inviting front porch, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, formal living and dining, kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, refrigerator, gas cooktop/stove, deep farm sink, water filter, shiplap, large pantry, gas tankless water heater, walk-in shower, washer/dryer, third BR can be office/bonus/family room, large bedrooms, large closets, window blinds, light & bright. Walking distance to Austin's best restaurants, bars, shopping, Big Stacy Neighborhood Pool and Little Stacy Neighborhood Park. Minutes to St. Edwards University, Downtown, Texas Capitol, University of Texas, Auditorium Shores, Town Lake and Zilker Park.