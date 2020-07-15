All apartments in Austin
1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1

1808 Rio Grande Street · (512) 827-7262
Location

1808 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location! 2 Story unit with 1st floor entry. Living room open to dining. Private enclosed patio with sliding glass doors off living room. Kitchen includes all appliances - fridge, microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal & pantry. Lots of natural light in both upstairs bedrooms. Full bathroom with washer/dryer included! Reserved parking space. Close to UT Shuttle and Metro bus routes. Rent includes: 1 covered parking, water, gas and trash. Pet friendly - Small dogs - No aggressive breeds.

Rental Terms: 12 months. Electronically Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, Full Month's Rent and Security Deposit. Pet deposit $300 and Non-refundable Pet Fee $300 plus $25/mo pet rent. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.

Qualifications: Combined gross earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. All application fees are non-refundable and payments are made electronically via Zelle: info@austara.com or Venmo: @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.
The Gables Condos, not to be confused with other Gable properties, are a fantastic spot for students and professionals looking to be right in the middle of the action of Austin. Close to Downtown Austin, Shuttle Routes, coffee shops, and more. Just south of Martin Luther King Blvd, blocks from The University of Texas and the new Dell Medical School, this complex has updated finishes and spacious rooms, perfect for studious roommates. With an array of units to choose from for lease or purchase, each comes with convenient garage parking. Inside the units you can find hardwood and tile flooring along with high vaulted ceilings, beautiful finishes in bathrooms, and a balcony/patio for each unit. With some of the two bedrooms even offer three bathrooms, The Gables Condos are a great investment especially if you?re looking to live there while attending school or working.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have any available units?
1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have?
Some of 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 offers parking.
Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have a pool?
No, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have accessible units?
No, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1 has units with dishwashers.
