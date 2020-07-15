1808 Rio Grande Street Unit#1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Great location! 2 Story unit with 1st floor entry. Living room open to dining. Private enclosed patio with sliding glass doors off living room. Kitchen includes all appliances - fridge, microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal & pantry. Lots of natural light in both upstairs bedrooms. Full bathroom with washer/dryer included! Reserved parking space. Close to UT Shuttle and Metro bus routes. Rent includes: 1 covered parking, water, gas and trash. Pet friendly - Small dogs - No aggressive breeds.



Rental Terms: 12 months. Electronically Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, Full Month's Rent and Security Deposit. Pet deposit $300 and Non-refundable Pet Fee $300 plus $25/mo pet rent. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.



Qualifications: Combined gross earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. All application fees are non-refundable and payments are made electronically via Zelle: info@austara.com or Venmo: @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.

The Gables Condos, not to be confused with other Gable properties, are a fantastic spot for students and professionals looking to be right in the middle of the action of Austin. Close to Downtown Austin, Shuttle Routes, coffee shops, and more. Just south of Martin Luther King Blvd, blocks from The University of Texas and the new Dell Medical School, this complex has updated finishes and spacious rooms, perfect for studious roommates. With an array of units to choose from for lease or purchase, each comes with convenient garage parking. Inside the units you can find hardwood and tile flooring along with high vaulted ceilings, beautiful finishes in bathrooms, and a balcony/patio for each unit. With some of the two bedrooms even offer three bathrooms, The Gables Condos are a great investment especially if you?re looking to live there while attending school or working.