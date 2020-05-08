All apartments in Austin
1775 Cricket Hollow Drive
1775 Cricket Hollow Drive

1775 Cricket Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Cricket Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191731

Pristine 3 bed 2 bath house within walking distance to The Domain! This home has brand new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, updated bathrooms, huge fireplace and large fully fenced back and side yard. Refrigerator and gas range also included. Owner has taken great care of this property. It will rent quickly! Come see it before it goes!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Ceiling fans throughout,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Garage,Gas,High Vaulted Ceilings,Large backyard,Microwave,Walk-in closets,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have any available units?
1775 Cricket Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Cricket Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Cricket Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

