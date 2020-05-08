1775 Cricket Hollow Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191731



Pristine 3 bed 2 bath house within walking distance to The Domain! This home has brand new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, updated bathrooms, huge fireplace and large fully fenced back and side yard. Refrigerator and gas range also included. Owner has taken great care of this property. It will rent quickly! Come see it before it goes!

