Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Bright condo with 2 beds, 2 baths, patio, 1 car Garage and additional parking on site. Swimming pool and tennis courts on site. Easy access to I-35, shops and restaurants. Close to SoCo, downtown and easy commute to the University of Texas. Furnishing Optional. Kitchen Appliances and Washer/Dryer included! Living room and dining room are getting a new coat of Paint! New AC unit installed. Currently offering application fees at $30 per person!