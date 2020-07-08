1711 East 38th 1/2 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Fantastic Cherrywood location for this original home with beautiful hardwood floors, cool vintage gas stove, wood fireplace and energy-efficient concrete construction. Includes washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, dishwasher, pantry and 1-car garage. Peaceful screened porch overlooks fenced backyard, perfect for pets. Shed not included but BBQ smoker is! Will accept 9–12 month lease. Note: Tub being recaulked. Security deposit $2200.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.