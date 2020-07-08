All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1711 East 38th 1/2 Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

1711 East 38th 1/2 Street

1711 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Cherrywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1711 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Cherrywood location for this original home with beautiful hardwood floors, cool vintage gas stove, wood fireplace and energy-efficient concrete construction. Includes washer/dryer, Nest thermostat, dishwasher, pantry and 1-car garage. Peaceful screened porch overlooks fenced backyard, perfect for pets. Shed not included but BBQ smoker is! Will accept 9–12 month lease. Note: Tub being recaulked. Security deposit $2200.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have any available units?
1711 East 38th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have?
Some of 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 East 38th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 East 38th 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin