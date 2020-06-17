1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room trash valet

SouthPark Meadows 2Bd/2Ba $1,305 W/D Conn - Property Id: 149870



Community Features:

Club House, Business Center, Swimming Pool, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Fitness Gym, Gated Community, Garages & Carports Available, Valet Trash, Poolside WiFi, Movie Theater with Reclining Seats



Apartment Features:

Additional Storage, Air Conditioner, Balcony, Large Closets, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cable Ready, Garden Tubs, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Plank Flooring in Select Units, Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths, 9-foot Ceilings, Kitchen Islands, Side by Side Refrigerators, Nest WiFi Thermostats, Linen Closets, Balcony Storage, Full-size Pantries, and Pet Yards in Select Units.



Call/Text 512-784-5481 Don, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149870

Property Id 149870



(RLNE5374595)