All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212

1705 Oak Hill Lane · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1705 Oak Hill Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 185212 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
SouthPark Meadows 2Bd/2Ba $1,305 W/D Conn - Property Id: 149870

Community Features:
Club House, Business Center, Swimming Pool, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Fitness Gym, Gated Community, Garages & Carports Available, Valet Trash, Poolside WiFi, Movie Theater with Reclining Seats

Apartment Features:
Additional Storage, Air Conditioner, Balcony, Large Closets, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cable Ready, Garden Tubs, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Plank Flooring in Select Units, Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths, 9-foot Ceilings, Kitchen Islands, Side by Side Refrigerators, Nest WiFi Thermostats, Linen Closets, Balcony Storage, Full-size Pantries, and Pet Yards in Select Units.

Call/Text 512-784-5481 Don, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149870
Property Id 149870

(RLNE5374595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have any available units?
1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have?
Some of 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 does offer parking.
Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 has a pool.
Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1705 Oak Hill Lane 185212?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity