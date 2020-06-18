All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1704 Ullrich Avenue

1704 Ullrich Avenue · (512) 576-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Ullrich Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 Ullrich Avenue - A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASAP: Updated 3 BR / 2 BA with a Fenced Yard. Fenced Yard / Wood Floors / Open Floor Plan - Furniture in photos comes with the home. Charming 3 bed/2 bath, Craftsman style home located in Central Austin. Great schools, convenient to major corridors, and close to everything Central Austin has to offer. Well maintained and clean home with gorgeous wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with formal dining room and separate utility room. Large master bedroom with fabulous master bath featuring a large, walk-in closet. No car garage spaces convey. Shared, fenced yard. Washer / Dryer included.

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE5644205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have any available units?
1704 Ullrich Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have?
Some of 1704 Ullrich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Ullrich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Ullrich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Ullrich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Ullrich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Ullrich Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Ullrich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have a pool?
No, 1704 Ullrich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1704 Ullrich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Ullrich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Ullrich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
