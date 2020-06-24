Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1632 Maize Bend Dr Available 04/05/19 - Take a look at this gorgeous white limestone home in the Ridge at Scofield. Kitchen just updated with granite counters and stainless appliances.



4 bedroom (or 3 bedroom plus office) plan with open kitchen, formal dining or study, and large living room area. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer! Oversized master has sitting area, separate tub and shower. All this on a quiet street in convenient North Austin.



Excellent Pflugerville ISD schools and many community amenities to enjoy. Cool off in the pool, play with the kids on the playground or hike the trails.



(RLNE2388871)