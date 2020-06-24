All apartments in Austin
Location

1632 Maize Bend Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1632 Maize Bend Dr Available 04/05/19 - Take a look at this gorgeous white limestone home in the Ridge at Scofield. Kitchen just updated with granite counters and stainless appliances.

4 bedroom (or 3 bedroom plus office) plan with open kitchen, formal dining or study, and large living room area. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer! Oversized master has sitting area, separate tub and shower. All this on a quiet street in convenient North Austin.

Excellent Pflugerville ISD schools and many community amenities to enjoy. Cool off in the pool, play with the kids on the playground or hike the trails.

(RLNE2388871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have any available units?
1632 Maize Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have?
Some of 1632 Maize Bend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Maize Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Maize Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Maize Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Maize Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 1632 Maize Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 Maize Bend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Maize Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 1632 Maize Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Maize Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Maize Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
