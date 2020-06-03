1614 Westmoor Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Windsor Park gem on corner lot with private backyard, screened porch and covered patio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, cool light fixtures, loads of storage closets, built-in shelves, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, and backyard shed. Dining has built-in banquettes with storage (and a pass-through cat door!). Walk to Mueller, HEB, Alamo Drafthouse, restaurants and more. Quick access to I-35 and 290. 1–2 pets okay.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.