1614 Westmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Westmoor Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Windsor Park gem on corner lot with private backyard, screened porch and covered patio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, cool light fixtures, loads of storage closets, built-in shelves, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, and backyard shed. Dining has built-in banquettes with storage (and a pass-through cat door!). Walk to Mueller, HEB, Alamo Drafthouse, restaurants and more. Quick access to I-35 and 290. 1–2 pets okay.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Westmoor Drive have any available units?
1614 Westmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Westmoor Drive have?
Some of 1614 Westmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Westmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Westmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Westmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Westmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Westmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 1614 Westmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Westmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Westmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Westmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1614 Westmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Westmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Westmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Westmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Westmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
