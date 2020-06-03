1614 Westmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Windsor Park gem on corner lot with private backyard, screened porch and covered patio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, cool light fixtures, loads of storage closets, built-in shelves, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, and backyard shed. Dining has built-in banquettes with storage (and a pass-through cat door!). Walk to Mueller, HEB, Alamo Drafthouse, restaurants and more. Quick access to I-35 and 290. 1–2 pets okay.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.