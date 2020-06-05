All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1611 WEST 5TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1611 WEST 5TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1611 WEST 5TH STREET

1611 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1611 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
Lease at this incredible community and enjoy living in the heart of Old West Austin.

Inside the exquisite community you'll find towel service, a coffee bar, business and fitness center, BBQ/picnic areas, elevators, a business center, bike racks and beautiful courtyards.

Step inside your gorgeous apartment after a long day where you'll find hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave and extra-large closets.

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have any available units?
1611 WEST 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1611 WEST 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 WEST 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1611 WEST 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 WEST 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 WEST 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 WEST 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin