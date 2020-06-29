All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:16 AM

1602 Morgan Ln

1602 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Morgan Lane, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
***MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

SPACIOUS 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-story Garden-Home in SO. CENTRAL AUSTIN (78704) with off-street Driveway parking (2-vehicles in tandem).
* Date Available: March 14, 2020.

****MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL****(w/Executed Lease before April 1st):
* $2,200 monthly rent (was $2350).
* $1,200 security deposit (was $2K).
* $ -0- remaining days of March’20.
* $. -0- Pet Fees waived (was $150).
——————-
$3,400 MOVE-IN TOTAL (1st/Mo Rent + Security Deposit).
____________

Located between SOLA / SOCO walking distance to RADIO COFFEE, Taquerías Food trucks, and Metro-stops to Downtown & SOCO destinations, UT, ACC, St. Edwards, ZACH Theatre, and Lady Bird Lake.

5-10 Minute drive to Wheatsville Co-Op, Sprouts, Barton Creek Trails Nature hikes, and easy access to MoPac, 360 Loop and all points N, W, E, and S.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, and built-in black appliances, including European-style refrigerator.

DOWNSTAIRS _____________
Polished concrete floors -- private Master Ensuite, Living / Dining with gas Fireplace, arched ceiling, breakfast bar, kitchen with large In-closet pantry + in-closet washer/dryer, and half-bath.

UPSTAIRS ____________
Hardwood floors --2 private bedrooms with tree-top views, hard-tile bathroom with in-tub shower, plus 5’x8’ flex space.

* No Utilities included.
* Small Pet OK (max 18lbs. Pet Fee WAIVED. Renters’ Insurance + Pet Rider required).
______________
* 2-Off-Street Driveway Parking included (In-Tandam on driveway).
* Garage possibly available—Negotiable (single-car enclosed garage with automatic opener).
* 2002 Construction by Muskin Homes

Owner WILL PAY a COMMISSION to Texas Broker/Realtor.

CALL/TEXT: JMorgan (310) 913-1719
This property is managed by a responsible on-site landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Morgan Ln have any available units?
1602 Morgan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Morgan Ln have?
Some of 1602 Morgan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Morgan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Morgan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Morgan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Morgan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Morgan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Morgan Ln offers parking.
Does 1602 Morgan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Morgan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Morgan Ln have a pool?
No, 1602 Morgan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Morgan Ln have accessible units?
No, 1602 Morgan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Morgan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Morgan Ln has units with dishwashers.
