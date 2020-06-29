1602 Morgan Ln

Amenities
***MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
SPACIOUS 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-story Garden-Home in SO. CENTRAL AUSTIN (78704) with off-street Driveway parking (2-vehicles in tandem).
* Date Available: March 14, 2020.
****MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL****(w/Executed Lease before April 1st):
* $2,200 monthly rent (was $2350).
* $1,200 security deposit (was $2K).
* $ -0- remaining days of March’20.
* $. -0- Pet Fees waived (was $150).
——————-
$3,400 MOVE-IN TOTAL (1st/Mo Rent + Security Deposit).
____________
Located between SOLA / SOCO walking distance to RADIO COFFEE, Taquerías Food trucks, and Metro-stops to Downtown & SOCO destinations, UT, ACC, St. Edwards, ZACH Theatre, and Lady Bird Lake.
5-10 Minute drive to Wheatsville Co-Op, Sprouts, Barton Creek Trails Nature hikes, and easy access to MoPac, 360 Loop and all points N, W, E, and S.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, and built-in black appliances, including European-style refrigerator.
DOWNSTAIRS _____________
Polished concrete floors -- private Master Ensuite, Living / Dining with gas Fireplace, arched ceiling, breakfast bar, kitchen with large In-closet pantry + in-closet washer/dryer, and half-bath.
UPSTAIRS ____________
Hardwood floors --2 private bedrooms with tree-top views, hard-tile bathroom with in-tub shower, plus 5’x8’ flex space.
* No Utilities included.
* Small Pet OK (max 18lbs. Pet Fee WAIVED. Renters’ Insurance + Pet Rider required).
______________
* 2-Off-Street Driveway Parking included (In-Tandam on driveway).
* Garage possibly available—Negotiable (single-car enclosed garage with automatic opener).
* 2002 Construction by Muskin Homes
Owner WILL PAY a COMMISSION to Texas Broker/Realtor.
CALL/TEXT: JMorgan (310) 913-1719
