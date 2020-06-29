1602 Morgan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

***MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL***



SPACIOUS 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-story Garden-Home in SO. CENTRAL AUSTIN (78704) with off-street Driveway parking (2-vehicles in tandem).

* Date Available: March 14, 2020.



****MARCH MOVE-IN SPECIAL****(w/Executed Lease before April 1st):

* $2,200 monthly rent (was $2350).

* $1,200 security deposit (was $2K).

* $ -0- remaining days of March’20.

* $. -0- Pet Fees waived (was $150).

——————-

$3,400 MOVE-IN TOTAL (1st/Mo Rent + Security Deposit).

____________



Located between SOLA / SOCO walking distance to RADIO COFFEE, Taquerías Food trucks, and Metro-stops to Downtown & SOCO destinations, UT, ACC, St. Edwards, ZACH Theatre, and Lady Bird Lake.



5-10 Minute drive to Wheatsville Co-Op, Sprouts, Barton Creek Trails Nature hikes, and easy access to MoPac, 360 Loop and all points N, W, E, and S.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, and built-in black appliances, including European-style refrigerator.



DOWNSTAIRS _____________

Polished concrete floors -- private Master Ensuite, Living / Dining with gas Fireplace, arched ceiling, breakfast bar, kitchen with large In-closet pantry + in-closet washer/dryer, and half-bath.



UPSTAIRS ____________

Hardwood floors --2 private bedrooms with tree-top views, hard-tile bathroom with in-tub shower, plus 5’x8’ flex space.



* No Utilities included.

* Small Pet OK (max 18lbs. Pet Fee WAIVED. Renters’ Insurance + Pet Rider required).

______________

* 2-Off-Street Driveway Parking included (In-Tandam on driveway).

* Garage possibly available—Negotiable (single-car enclosed garage with automatic opener).

* 2002 Construction by Muskin Homes



Owner WILL PAY a COMMISSION to Texas Broker/Realtor.



CALL/TEXT: JMorgan (310) 913-1719

This property is managed by a responsible on-site landlord using Avail landlord software.