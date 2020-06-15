All apartments in Austin
1600 ROYAL CREST DR.

1600 Royal Crest Drive · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
conference room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
A new urban oasis will welcome you right away! This community is the definition of a new style of luxury living. There?s also live-work units available! Live near the popular Mueller area where you?ll have shopping, dining and a park close at hand. You?ll also have access to a resort-style pool, outdoor BBQ areas, a clubhouse, conference room, landscaped courtyards, Wi-Fi hot spots and a video gaming room! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have any available units?
1600 ROYAL CREST DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have?
Some of 1600 ROYAL CREST DR.'s amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 ROYAL CREST DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. offer parking?
No, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. does not offer parking.
Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have a pool?
Yes, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. has a pool.
Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have accessible units?
No, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 ROYAL CREST DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
