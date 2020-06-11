All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1517 Coriander Dr

1517 Coriander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Coriander Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Family Unit - Property Id: 124388

Beautiful property located in the Riverside Meadows community just 10 minutes from downtown and 10 minutes from the airport. Recently remodeled with new paint, laminate flooring throughout the house, toilets, deep kitchen sink, range, mounted microwave, and new touchscreen wi-fi thermostat. It also comes with 42 inch cabinets, covered patio and covered porch, privacy fence, and a covered garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124388
Property Id 124388

(RLNE4913874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Coriander Dr have any available units?
1517 Coriander Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Coriander Dr have?
Some of 1517 Coriander Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Coriander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Coriander Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Coriander Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Coriander Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Coriander Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Coriander Dr offers parking.
Does 1517 Coriander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Coriander Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Coriander Dr have a pool?
No, 1517 Coriander Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Coriander Dr have accessible units?
No, 1517 Coriander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Coriander Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Coriander Dr has units with dishwashers.
