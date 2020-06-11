1517 Coriander Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Family Unit - Property Id: 124388



Beautiful property located in the Riverside Meadows community just 10 minutes from downtown and 10 minutes from the airport. Recently remodeled with new paint, laminate flooring throughout the house, toilets, deep kitchen sink, range, mounted microwave, and new touchscreen wi-fi thermostat. It also comes with 42 inch cabinets, covered patio and covered porch, privacy fence, and a covered garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124388

Property Id 124388



(RLNE4913874)