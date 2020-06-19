Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1511 W. 30th Street Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/1 Home in the Heart of Bryker Woods! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/ukpIt0hWGxs **



The beautifully restored home located in the heart of Bryker Woods! Home has been well cared for with lots of charm. Wood floors restored throughout the home with a beautiful fireplace and lovely built-ins. Large backyard w/ huge shade trees. Spacious floor plan with lots of natural light! Quiet neighborhood close to all that Austin has to offer! This one won't last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off street

NEIGHBORHOOD: Central

YEAR BUILT: 1937



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Easy access to all that Central Austin has to offer - blocks to Central Market, shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers

- Off-street parking

- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET

- Mature shade trees

- Large back yard



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- All utilities covered with a $250 flat rate!

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE3909201)