1511 W. 30th Street Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/1 Home in the Heart of Bryker Woods! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/ukpIt0hWGxs **
The beautifully restored home located in the heart of Bryker Woods! Home has been well cared for with lots of charm. Wood floors restored throughout the home with a beautiful fireplace and lovely built-ins. Large backyard w/ huge shade trees. Spacious floor plan with lots of natural light! Quiet neighborhood close to all that Austin has to offer! This one won't last long!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off street
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central
YEAR BUILT: 1937
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Central Austin has to offer - blocks to Central Market, shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Off-street parking
- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET
- Mature shade trees
- Large back yard
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- All utilities covered with a $250 flat rate!
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
