1511 W. 30th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1511 W. 30th Street

1511 West 30th Street · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 West 30th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 W. 30th Street · Avail. Jun 30

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1511 W. 30th Street Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/1 Home in the Heart of Bryker Woods! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/ukpIt0hWGxs **

The beautifully restored home located in the heart of Bryker Woods! Home has been well cared for with lots of charm. Wood floors restored throughout the home with a beautiful fireplace and lovely built-ins. Large backyard w/ huge shade trees. Spacious floor plan with lots of natural light! Quiet neighborhood close to all that Austin has to offer! This one won't last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off street
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central
YEAR BUILT: 1937

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that Central Austin has to offer - blocks to Central Market, shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Off-street parking
- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET
- Mature shade trees
- Large back yard

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- All utilities covered with a $250 flat rate!
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3909201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 W. 30th Street have any available units?
1511 W. 30th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 W. 30th Street have?
Some of 1511 W. 30th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 W. 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 W. 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 W. 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 W. 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1511 W. 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 W. 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 1511 W. 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 W. 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 W. 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1511 W. 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 W. 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 W. 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 W. 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 W. 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
