Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

1502 W 5th St

1502 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1502 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Nestled in a delightful community within Old West Austin, this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a short walk to Lady Bird Lake, Downtown Austin, and steps away from Whole Foods. Comfortably furnished with all the necessities of home including monthly maid service & 2 designated parking spaces of which one is covered. The darling patio in the treetops overlooks the private courtyard and relaxing pool. If your client is looking for a furnished DT condo away from the hustle and bustle.. this is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 W 5th St have any available units?
1502 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 W 5th St have?
Some of 1502 W 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 W 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 W 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1502 W 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1502 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1502 W 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1502 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 W 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1502 W 5th St has a pool.
Does 1502 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1502 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
