1502 W 5th St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool courtyard furnished

Nestled in a delightful community within Old West Austin, this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a short walk to Lady Bird Lake, Downtown Austin, and steps away from Whole Foods. Comfortably furnished with all the necessities of home including monthly maid service & 2 designated parking spaces of which one is covered. The darling patio in the treetops overlooks the private courtyard and relaxing pool. If your client is looking for a furnished DT condo away from the hustle and bustle.. this is the one!