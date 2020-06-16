All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1500 CROSSING PLACE

1500 Crossing Place · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Crossing Place, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Nestled in the East Side near Downtown Austin is this prime community with fantastic amenities including a 24-hour fitness studio, a game room with billiards, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, rentable clubhouse, sand volleyball and dedicated Car2Go parking. Inside you'll have your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, high-end fixtures, granite counters, faux wood plank flooring and faux wood blinds. All dog breeds are welcome here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have any available units?
1500 CROSSING PLACE has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have?
Some of 1500 CROSSING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 CROSSING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1500 CROSSING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 CROSSING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1500 CROSSING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1500 CROSSING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 CROSSING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have a pool?
No, 1500 CROSSING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1500 CROSSING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 CROSSING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 CROSSING PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
