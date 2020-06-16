1500 CROSSING PLACE

Amenities
Nestled in the East Side near Downtown Austin is this prime community with fantastic amenities including a 24-hour fitness studio, a game room with billiards, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, rentable clubhouse, sand volleyball and dedicated Car2Go parking. Inside you'll have your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, high-end fixtures, granite counters, faux wood plank flooring and faux wood blinds. All dog breeds are welcome here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.