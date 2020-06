Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool dog park yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage yoga

Im paying $1705/month but will give you $1600 signing bonus which will effectively make your rent $1505.

Will also cover the $350 transfer fee.



8 month lease. Ends 8/8/2020



Awesome North-facing 1/1 with separate bathroom, large walk-through closet, garage parking included, balcony.

Apartment is only 3 years old.

Nest thermostat included.

3rd floor

3 pools

2 Gyms

Yoga on the rooftop every thursday

Herb Garden

Dog Run & Dog Friendly

Electricity is never more than $50/mo.