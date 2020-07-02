All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

14125 Rountree Ranch Lane

14125 Roundtree Ranch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14125 Roundtree Ranch Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5 Bedroom 4 Bath in Avery Ranch - Very nice 5 bedroom 4 bath in Avery Ranch! Downstairs formal dining, study & bedroom w/full bath. Upstairs Master, game-room & utility room. Master bath w/garden tub & separate shower & large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included- no warranty provided. Large backyard w/covered patio. Community pool/park. Ready for immediate move in.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE1940762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have any available units?
14125 Rountree Ranch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have?
Some of 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14125 Rountree Ranch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane offer parking?
No, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane has a pool.
Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have accessible units?
No, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14125 Rountree Ranch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

