1412 Greenwich DR

One beautiful home on large corner lot with enough driveway to park 3 cars. Recently upgraded floors, Kitchen and fresh paint in the entire home. Huge Patio in the backyard lots trees and lots of room for the whole family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
