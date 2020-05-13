All apartments in Austin
1412 Greenwich DR
1412 Greenwich DR

1412 Greenwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Greenwich Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One beautiful home on large corner lot with enough driveway to park 3 cars. Recently upgraded floors, Kitchen and fresh paint in the entire home. Huge Patio in the backyard lots trees and lots of room for the whole family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Greenwich DR have any available units?
1412 Greenwich DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Greenwich DR have?
Some of 1412 Greenwich DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Greenwich DR currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Greenwich DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Greenwich DR pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Greenwich DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1412 Greenwich DR offer parking?
No, 1412 Greenwich DR does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Greenwich DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Greenwich DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Greenwich DR have a pool?
No, 1412 Greenwich DR does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Greenwich DR have accessible units?
No, 1412 Greenwich DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Greenwich DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Greenwich DR has units with dishwashers.

