1405 Harvey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Beautiful 1949 East Austin 3/2 bungalow with full modern renovation. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and huge windows throughout. Open concept living with built-in shelving and gracious, custom-built walnut bench in kitchen/dining. Chef's kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Two light-filled, modern full bathrooms (one en suite). Large bedroom closets with sliding barn doors and built-in shelving. Laundry closet with storage system and stacked front-load washer and dryer, and ladder-accessible attic storage. Nest smart thermostat and smart dimmers. Huge, fully-fenced back yard with spacious patio. Less than 10 minutes to downtown and Mueller development, walkable to MLK Metrorail station.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1405-harvey-st-austin-tx-78702-usa/efb11840-99c0-4c6c-83ff-1a71b4635614



(RLNE5404063)