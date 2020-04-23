All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1405 Harvey Street

1405 Harvey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Harvey Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautiful 1949 East Austin 3/2 bungalow with full modern renovation. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and huge windows throughout. Open concept living with built-in shelving and gracious, custom-built walnut bench in kitchen/dining. Chef's kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Two light-filled, modern full bathrooms (one en suite). Large bedroom closets with sliding barn doors and built-in shelving. Laundry closet with storage system and stacked front-load washer and dryer, and ladder-accessible attic storage. Nest smart thermostat and smart dimmers. Huge, fully-fenced back yard with spacious patio. Less than 10 minutes to downtown and Mueller development, walkable to MLK Metrorail station.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1405-harvey-st-austin-tx-78702-usa/efb11840-99c0-4c6c-83ff-1a71b4635614

(RLNE5404063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Harvey Street have any available units?
1405 Harvey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Harvey Street have?
Some of 1405 Harvey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Harvey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Harvey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Harvey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Harvey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Harvey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Harvey Street offers parking.
Does 1405 Harvey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Harvey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Harvey Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Harvey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Harvey Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Harvey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Harvey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Harvey Street has units with dishwashers.

