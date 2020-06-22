Amenities

13517 Red Egret Available 08/15/20 GORGEOUS home in Parmer Village! 2,400+ Sqft - 4bedrooms! - One of the very rare 2400+sf homes in Parmer Village. This home has NO CARPET Built in 2012, it boasts 4 bedrooms with the master on main floor. Game/media room on second floor along with a open flex room that can be used for just about anything. Exceptionally useful floorplan. Close to major roads and Round Rock schools with an Austin address.



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



No Pets Allowed



