Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13517 Red Egret

13517 Red Egret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13517 Red Egret Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

air conditioning
media room
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
media room
online portal
13517 Red Egret Available 08/15/20 GORGEOUS home in Parmer Village! 2,400+ Sqft - 4bedrooms! - One of the very rare 2400+sf homes in Parmer Village. This home has NO CARPET Built in 2012, it boasts 4 bedrooms with the master on main floor. Game/media room on second floor along with a open flex room that can be used for just about anything. Exceptionally useful floorplan. Close to major roads and Round Rock schools with an Austin address.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13517 Red Egret have any available units?
13517 Red Egret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13517 Red Egret have?
Some of 13517 Red Egret's amenities include air conditioning, media room, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13517 Red Egret currently offering any rent specials?
13517 Red Egret isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13517 Red Egret pet-friendly?
No, 13517 Red Egret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13517 Red Egret offer parking?
No, 13517 Red Egret does not offer parking.
Does 13517 Red Egret have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13517 Red Egret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13517 Red Egret have a pool?
No, 13517 Red Egret does not have a pool.
Does 13517 Red Egret have accessible units?
No, 13517 Red Egret does not have accessible units.
Does 13517 Red Egret have units with dishwashers?
No, 13517 Red Egret does not have units with dishwashers.
