13502 Lansdale Cv.

BRAND NEW Home in Pflugerville! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fgbMpRPDZiQ**



Make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property your new home. Tile flooring throughout all first floor common areas. Open floorplan with a large island. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a Large Pantry. Master Bedroom located on the back of the house on the first floor and remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs where there is a common multipurpose space great for a game or movie room Schedule your appointment today to view this home!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville Area

YEAR BUILT: 2020



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand new home, never been lived in!

- Private Fenced in Yard.

- Covered Patio!

- Gas Range!

- Multipurpose space on the second floor!

- Large Walk-in closets.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)

- Pets are not allowed.



