13502 Lansdale Cv.

Amenities
BRAND NEW Home in Pflugerville! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fgbMpRPDZiQ**
Make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property your new home. Tile flooring throughout all first floor common areas. Open floorplan with a large island. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a Large Pantry. Master Bedroom located on the back of the house on the first floor and remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs where there is a common multipurpose space great for a game or movie room Schedule your appointment today to view this home!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville Area
YEAR BUILT: 2020
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Brand new home, never been lived in!
- Private Fenced in Yard.
- Covered Patio!
- Gas Range!
- Multipurpose space on the second floor!
- Large Walk-in closets.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets are not allowed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5906287)