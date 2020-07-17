All apartments in Austin
Location

13502 Lansdale Cv, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13502 Lansdale Cv · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW Home in Pflugerville! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fgbMpRPDZiQ**

Make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property your new home. Tile flooring throughout all first floor common areas. Open floorplan with a large island. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a Large Pantry. Master Bedroom located on the back of the house on the first floor and remaining 3 bedrooms located upstairs where there is a common multipurpose space great for a game or movie room Schedule your appointment today to view this home!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville Area
YEAR BUILT: 2020

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand new home, never been lived in!
- Private Fenced in Yard.
- Covered Patio!
- Gas Range!
- Multipurpose space on the second floor!
- Large Walk-in closets.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13502 Lansdale Cv have any available units?
13502 Lansdale Cv has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13502 Lansdale Cv have?
Some of 13502 Lansdale Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13502 Lansdale Cv currently offering any rent specials?
13502 Lansdale Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13502 Lansdale Cv pet-friendly?
No, 13502 Lansdale Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13502 Lansdale Cv offer parking?
Yes, 13502 Lansdale Cv offers parking.
Does 13502 Lansdale Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13502 Lansdale Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13502 Lansdale Cv have a pool?
No, 13502 Lansdale Cv does not have a pool.
Does 13502 Lansdale Cv have accessible units?
No, 13502 Lansdale Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 13502 Lansdale Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 13502 Lansdale Cv does not have units with dishwashers.

