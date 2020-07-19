All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:28 AM

13461 Gent Drive

13461 Gent Drive · (612) 688-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13461 Gent Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Milwood subdivision. Covered patio, nicely done backyard, great floor plan, beautiful oak trees, cozy fireplace, excellent location. Parks within walking distance, easy access to Parmer and 183. Wonderful Round Rock Schools. Great location near major high tech industries including Apple complex and restaurants. New flooring in living room! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!
Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Milwood subdivision. Covered patio, nicely done backyard, great floor plan, beautiful oak trees, cozy fireplace, excellent location. Parks within walking distance, easy access to Parmer and 183. Wonderful Round Rock Schools. Great location near major high tech industries including Apple complex and restaurants. New flooring in living room! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13461 Gent Drive have any available units?
13461 Gent Drive has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13461 Gent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13461 Gent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13461 Gent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13461 Gent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13461 Gent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13461 Gent Drive offers parking.
Does 13461 Gent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13461 Gent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13461 Gent Drive have a pool?
No, 13461 Gent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13461 Gent Drive have accessible units?
No, 13461 Gent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13461 Gent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13461 Gent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13461 Gent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13461 Gent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
