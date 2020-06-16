All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1304 Ardenwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1304 Ardenwood Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1304 Ardenwood Road

1304 Ardenwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Upper Boggy Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 Ardenwood Road, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1304 Ardenwood Road Available 08/10/19 Charming Home Minutes From Downtown - Charming home in Delwood that is minutes from Downtown and the Mueller shopping development. Wood floors throughout with a lot of vintage touches too. Freshly painted and lots of space for entertaining with 2 dining areas. Large bedrooms with lots of natural light and master has it's own bathroom. Tons of mature trees and large deck. *See Documents for Hindsite Leasing Requirements and Criteria. Email Rent@HindsiteAustin.com for up to date information.*

(RLNE2829051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have any available units?
1304 Ardenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1304 Ardenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Ardenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Ardenwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Ardenwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road offer parking?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have a pool?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Ardenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Ardenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin