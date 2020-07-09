1301 Lynn St Unit: C

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage coffee bar ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Description:

there is a grocery store next door with farm fresh produce, coffee shop, old fashion soda fountain and some of Austins finest gourmet restaurants all within walking distance. Very small and quiet community, with large floor plans to fit all your needs. we offer many different options for living all with captivating architecture and design.



All Electric Units

Ample Lighting

Pet Friendly Community

Ceiling Fans in All Rooms

On Site Laundry

Contemporary Design

10 Ft. Loft Style Ceilings

Garage Parking

Convenient Downtown Location