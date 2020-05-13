All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE

1300 Spyglass Drive · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
community garden
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
The sought-after greenbelt location and direct access to downtown Austin nightlife will have you loving living at this community! Stay in touch with friends via free Wi-Fi by the pool (rated the best in Austin!), grow your own fresh produce in the community garden and don?t forget to sign up for volleyball! Re-energize at the state-of-the-art gym and take advantage of our tennis courts to stay in great shape. Sport enthusiasts are minutes away from Zilker Park while outdoors lovers will find countless activities (kayaking, boating, etc.) at nearby Lady Bird Lake. A wonderful place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have any available units?
1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have?
Some of 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity