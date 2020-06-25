12916 Humphrey Drive

Amenities
Newly Renovated home in Milwood. Walk to elementary school, playground, and parks. Williamson County taxes, Round Rock schools with convenience of Austin's Parmer Lane neighborhood. Close to employers, entertainment, Whole Foods, Arboretum and Domain. Easy access to Mopac/183. Remodel just completed: new hardwoods, new countertops, new plumbing and lighting fixtures, new carpet in bedrooms,new paint inside and out. New stove, dishwasher, disposal and sink in kitchen. New garage door, w/ opener and remotes
Community Park & Playground
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.